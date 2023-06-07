The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) is excited to be hosting The 32nd annual Energy Fair this summer, June 23-25. With the rapid growth of the renewable energy industry, comes an intensified need for clean energy professionals to keep pace with the demand. In an effort to make attendance of The Energy Fair more accessible to those hoping to enter the field, student stipends will be available in the form of reimbursement for travel costs and admission price.

Intended for students interested in studying or working in the clean energy industry, the stipends are available to Midwest students (18-plus), thanks to support from the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin. Students must be enrolled at a university or technical college to apply. Please note, travel stipends will be mailed out post-event. Stipends are not available in cash or at the event. Travel stipends require attendees to set up their own transportation but provide $25 per traveler to cover basic costs. If you are unable to set up your own transportation, bus shuttles run on Saturday, June 24, from Milwaukee and Madison. Learn more about the shuttles at www.theenergyfair.org/accommodations/. Please fill out the form to apply for your student stipend at www.theenergyfair.org/student-stipends/ or email energyfair@midwestrenew.org with any questions.