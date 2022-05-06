Strawberry Jam came to us as a stray. He is young, about 4 months, and very sweet. Despite his sweet... View on PetFinder
An in-depth look at the School District's $194.7 million proposal to consolidate its high schools.
A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug charges.
Cheryl Hancock had plenty to say for months on Facebook about the contentious Holmen School Board spring election, COVID-19 and district’s mas…
Dakota Black and Joshua Gehde are in prison for homicide after former UW Dr. Barbara Knox accused them of inflicting abusive head trauma.
There have always been two things coach Casey Knoble can count on after his Logan High School football team completed a game.
Cheryl Hancock is no longer executive director of Coulee Recovery Center.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Sen. Ron Johnson's spokesperson later said Johnson "has never stated nor does believe that the vaccine causes HIV."
Two people charged in a major La Crosse drug bust will need a significant amount cash to get out of jail.
