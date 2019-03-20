The Monroe County Health Department is sponsoring a four-week "Taking Care of You" workshop series in both Tomah and Sparta.
The Tomah sessions are consecutive Wednesdays starting April 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sparta Public Library and consecutive Tuesdays starting April 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
The program is designed to help people deal with stress in their lives. Each week explores topics through small group discussion, self-reflection and activities. Participants will consider ways to:
- Become more aware of the mind-body connection and how to use that awareness for better health.
- Develop habits that can lead to a healthier person through body, mind and spirit.
- Respond versus react to the stress in life.
- Discover opportunities in life's challenges.
- Find ways to bring more joy into life.
- Simplify life.
- Live more in the moment.
The program is free, and each class is open to 15 participants. Register online at http://bit.ly/TCOY2019 or contact Kayleigh Day, Community Health Educator at Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 or e-mail kayleigh.day@co.monroe.wi.us
The registration deadline for the Sparta class is April 5 and April 19 for the Tomah class.
