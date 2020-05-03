Stuck at home? Video series lets you experience some of the La Crosse area's iconic places
This series, A Closer Look, takes a look at iconic sites, organizations, people and places in our region.
Castle La Crosse Bed and Breakfast co-owner Brandon Rigger takes us inside the city's award-winning crown jewel for an exclusive tour. This is part of our video series, A Closer Look, which goes behind the scenes of iconic sites, organizations, people and places.
This week's episode of A Closer Look fixes the camera lens on a piece of La Crosse history. The Hixon House will be open for tours on Memorial Day.
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, Matt Werth, operations manager at Green Circle Recycling, shares what can and cannot be recycled and …
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we take a deep dive into the bowels of La Crosse and explore the city's wastewater treatment facility…
John Lochner, Bodega Brew Pub's General Manager, talks about the business' haunted reputation. Lochner also provided an inside scoop into upco…
Sr. M. Ancilla Matter, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, gives a tour and the history of La Crosse's beloved sh…
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we go inside the Children's Museum of La Crosse to explore past, present and future exhibits for youn…
PhoneCo co-owner Mary Knappen tells the story of her and her husband, Ron's, life's work. The antique refurbishing company provides phones to …
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we talk with Toni Asher, executive director of The Pump House Regional Arts Center, about the buildin…
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we travel back in time to explore a Norwegian settlement in the hills of La Crosse County.
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we travel through space on a bicycle at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum in Monro…
The La Crosse Tribune's video series, A Closer Look, goes behind the scenes at the La Crosse Distilling Co. to find out what goes into their p…
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we take a walk through the Oak Grove Cemetery to revisit the history of La Crosse.
La Crosse is getting ready for spring — hopefully. This week's episode of A Closer Look goes behind the scenes at the Hillview Urban Agricultu…
On this week's episode of A Closer Look Paula Silha, health education manager at the La Crosse County Health Department, shares one of her fav…
On this week's episode of A Closer Look, Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse gives us a tour of the North…
Chuck Hatfield, an instructor at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, shares how the ice caves are created and provides a guided hike to one of the st…
The La Crosse Skyrockers prepare for their annual New Year's Eve fireworks display atop Grandad Bluff on December 31, 2018, despite wintry weather.
