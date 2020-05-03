Stuck at home? Video series lets you experience some of the La Crosse area's iconic places
This series, A Closer Look, takes a look at iconic sites, organizations, people and places in our region.

A Closer Look: Inside the Castle on Cass
  • Elizabeth Beyer La Crosse Tribune
Castle La Crosse Bed and Breakfast co-owner Brandon Rigger takes us inside the city's award-winning crown jewel for an exclusive tour. This is part of our video series, A Closer Look, which goes behind the scenes of iconic sites, organizations, people and places.

A Closer Look: La Crosse Nature Guide
A Closer Look: La Crosse Nature Guide

  • Elizabeth Beyer, Nat Cardona; La Crosse Tribune
On this week's episode of A Closer Look Paula Silha, health education manager at the La Crosse County Health Department, shares one of her fav…

