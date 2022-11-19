Student councils serve more than 600 at Herky Turkey Dinner

The final numbers are in — and they're impressive.

The student councils at Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School served more than 600 community members — 622 to be exact — at the annual Herky Turkey Community Dinner on Nov. 10.

The traditional Thanksgiving dinners were available as a dine-in option in the WSHS concourse, as well as via drive-thru and delivery.

The 622 meals blew last year’s record of more than 500 meals out of the water.

It takes a village to make this event happen. A special thanks to the WAPS School Nutrition staff for making all the food to feed more than 600 people. Also chipping in were members of WAPS maintenance staff, WAPS clerical staff, and teachers and educational assistants at all levels.

The student councils are advised by Lisa Mullen (Winona Middle School) and Jackie Stevens (Winona Senior High School).

The student councils were able to raise $6,351 through business contributions and free will donations from attendees.

The 2022 business and community sponsors included: Goodview Activity Group, Eagles Club, Fastenal, Altra Federal Credit Union, WNB Financial, Merchants Bank, Bay State Milling, Schwertel Family Farms (Trempealeau), Todd's Recreational Repair, Kwik Trip Stores-Homer Road, RiverCity Manufacturing, HyVee, Dahl Auto Group, Midtown Foods, Winona Education Association and the Sunset Lions Club.