Students find growth in serving

For the past five summers, Pastor Ryan Perry of the La Crescent Free Church has guided dozens of area students through a weeklong cross-cultural outreach — sometimes with life-changing outcomes.

At a Rochester trailer park, students assist staff from a nearby Christian camp in offering kids from low income families a day-camp experience. But this year brought some surprises for the ten students who signed up.

“Normally we have three or four staff from camp, but this time our students had to set up and take down,” Perry explained. “The program wasn’t even figured out.” So the students ran the week themselves.

They led music, shared faith discussions and set up giant inflatables. They played laser tag and a host of other games with the kids. And when the temperature soared, they arranged a water-themed game day. “It was hot,” recalled Perry. “Those were the moments I really felt proud of our students. They really stepped up and took ownership.”

Izzy Ostrander from La Crescent was one who felt the weight of the weather. “We were outside a lot and it’s hot — probably upper 90s — and it’s mentally and physically draining,” said Ostrander. “But you’re dealing with kids, and you can’t lose your patience. You’ve got to work through it because you’re their role model.”

A large part of student ownership was working with kids who were having a hard day, often triggered by home issues or hunger. “A lot of kids came and hadn’t eaten anything,” said Perry. So the students distributed food and listened to the kids’ stories.

“I had a kid in my group whose dad was in prison and he talked about how difficult that was,” said Ostrander. “It’s not a topic I talk about every day.”

On another occasion, first-timer Claire Yew of Onalaska noticed a little girl avoiding the group so Yew took advantage of some quality one-on-one time. “She had anxiety and was overwhelmed,” said Yew. “So we just talked about God. I said, ‘you know where you can put all your worry — give it all to God.’”

But Yew also discovered some personal lessons of her own. “Some kids didn’t even know what a Bible looked like,” she said. “It was a wakeup call to open my eyes to what I have.”

Yew’s sister, Noelle, also a first-timer initially had reservations about going. “I was scared it would be too much for me; that I just wouldn’t have the words,” she admitted. But after watching the more experienced students talk with the youngsters, her fears subsided. And when a little girl asked Noelle if God could know her thoughts and hear her talk, she found the words she needed.

“I’ve never been to something like this, but camp really helps people,” said Noelle. “It’s easy to apply yourself to help others, not some far away thing.”

And for Ostrander who almost didn’t attend this year because of a busy schedule, his recollections of last years’ event changed his mind — and his life. Last year, he said, he found a relationship with Jesus.