Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Oct. 4 are:

Freshman English - Tyler Hausman

Geometry - Robert Redcloud

Hoocak - Andrea Meers

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Oct. 1 are:

Business - Ryley Winrich

English - Thorvald Lass

World history - Chris Burbach

Social students/AP psychology - Kate Purdy

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

