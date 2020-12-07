 Skip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK
Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending Dec. 7 are:

Kendyl Hanson - Algebra I

Trinity Brach - Español III honors

Addison Berry - Foods

Anna Jackson - Professional patient care

