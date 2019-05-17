Each week, teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.

Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending May 17 are:

PACK – Donovan Miller

Digital electronics - “Team” Suwannatrai

Band – Ashley Krog

Health – Hannah Benson

AP English – Alexis Smiezek

