Each week, teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Student of the Week. Each selected student will receive a certificate of achievement and a gift certificate from a local business.
Student of the Week award recipients for the school week ending May 17 are:
PACK – Donovan Miller
Digital electronics - “Team” Suwannatrai
Band – Ashley Krog
Health – Hannah Benson
AP English – Alexis Smiezek
