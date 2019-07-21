Viroqua Walmart and the Walmart Foundation kicked off this year’s Stuff the Bus Program with a donation of $1,000. This grant will be used for the purchase of backpacks and school supplies for Vernon County school children meeting the federal guidelines for low income families. Parents can currently apply for a backpack for the 2019-20 school year.
The Vernon County Stuff the Bus Partners are in the early planning stages at this time but the summer is going by very quickly. The partnership has grown to include: Vernon County Health Department; Viroqua Walmart; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; CouleeCap, Inc. of Westby; James P. Bigley Foundation; Lions clubs of Vernon County; Vernon County Salvation Army; Vernon Communications; Organic Valley of La Farge; and the Viroqua Rotary Club.
Many other community organizations, individuals and businesses have been a great part of the success of “Stuff the Bus” over the past eight years.
Those participating in the community project have made the difference in sending low-income children to school with the supplies needed for a great start and successful year. They can’t be thanked enough.
The partners will again have “Stuff the Bus” Saturday on Aug. 3 for community members to come out and enjoy the brat fry at the Viroqua Walmart. The Wild West Royalty, the Vernon County Girl Scout Troops (Nos. 4244, 7178, 7466 and 7044) and the Lions clubs of Vernon County will be there to greet, cook and stuff the bus with school supplies. The program is a year-round effort today. Planning events, organizing volunteers, fundraising and many other tasks are necessary to meet the growing demand and with community effort, has been able to meet the needs of our community.
The motto is: “Growing the future one backpack at a time.”
