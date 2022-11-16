ONALASKA — TJ Stuttley sits in an exceptional spot as he gets ready to begin his sophomore season with the Onalaska High School boys basketball team.

He's bigger and stronger than he was a year ago, and he is eager for some competition after an injury cut his playing time short during the summer.

On top of that, he plays for a team is expected to be one of the best in the state, and he's already started recruiting visits with trips to the Division I campuses of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota already behind him.

The injury didn't hurt the attention he is getting from the next level, and Stuttley is ready to build on what he did as a freshman to catch so much attention.

"It's great to be back in the gym with these teammates," Stuttley said on Monday. "We have some new teammates here, and it's great to be around them and our coaches."

There will be some significant faces in different roles for the Hilltoppers this season, but the 6-foot-5 Stuttley still figures to be the primary problem for opponents. He is where they will have to start with defensive strategy, anyway.

Stuttley is made more dangerous by those surrounding him, especially one who already established himself elsewhere.

Junior Evan Anderson, a 6-3 guard who played at Black River Falls his first two seasons of high school, averaged 25.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore. He shot 53% from the floor with his ability to get to the basket and made 34 of 89 attempts from the 3-point line.

Junior Isaac Skemp made 59 3-pointers last season, and senior point guard Nicky Odom averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 assists.