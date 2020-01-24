Sudden pins ignite Tomah wrestlers at Sparta

Jairon Pierce and Thor Lass scored wrestling's equivalent of the one-punch knockout, and it transformed Tomah's match at Sparta Thursday.

Pierce and Lass executed one-move takedown/pin combinations in consecutive matches to lead the Timberwolves to a 50-15 victory over Sparta in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Sparta High School.

The Timberwolves were coming off a 36-32 upset loss at La Crosse Aquinas seven days earlier, and Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden was pleased to see his wrestlers finish off their matches.

"We got them down, and we finally held them down," Von Haden said. "At Aquinas, we had guys on their backs but didn't get the pins."

The Pierce and Lass matches were very competitive prior to their sudden conclusions.

At 182 pounds, Pierce and Sparta's Marcus Cox stayed neutral through the first period with a stalling point giving Pierce a 1-0 lead.

Pierce started on the bottom in the second period before getting an escape. He locked up with Cox before suddenly taking him on his back and pinning him at the 3:28 mark.