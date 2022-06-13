Summer plans toon
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a child, Jonathan Gelatt would ride his bike down to the Rivoli Theatre, the ornate but weathered cinema his “favorite place in La Crosse.”
The La Crosse Police Department reported a $1 million drug bust Wednesday.
A 17-year-old La Crosse male who was reportedly present during a fatal May 22 shooting in La Crosse faces new and significantly more serious charges.
After being closed for more than a year because of lack of staff, Seth and Ashley Peters reopened The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant on June 3 …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
A La Crosse County Jail inmate had his cash bail increased to $20,000 after allegedly assaulting two jailers June 3.
HOLMEN—Sydney Marie Becker, 22, of Milwaukee and formerly Holmen, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence.
Watch now: 'We do not feel valued in this district:' La Crosse teachers demand raise as they battle burnout and inflation
"The 4.7% is more than deserved — it's downright disrespectful if we don't get it," said Central High School teacher and coach Mitch Olson.
The first sentence has been handed down in a West Allis homicide that left an Onalaska man dead.
It will now be unlawful to perform conversion therapy on minors in the city of La Crosse after the city council adopted an ordinance Thursday …