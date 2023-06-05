STRUM — Tilden pitcher Brady Christianson tossed a five-inning no hitter as a part of the Tigers' Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader sweep over the Beef River Bullfrogs on Sunday by scores of 17-2 and 14-0.

Christianson tossed five hitless innings in the second game, striking out 10 and working around five walks. Tanner Opsal and Nolan Baier each homered with Baier driving in four and Opsal two. Luke Schemenauer was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Tanner Halverson had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Halvorson drove in six in the first game as he finished a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-3 effort. Baier homered in the first game as well and drove in three runs, as did Cole Zwiefelhofer and Ben Steinmetz. PJ LeQuia and Brendan Bresina teamed up for six innings with two runs allowed and a combined seven strikeouts for Tilden (6-2).

Taylor Rathke and Ethan Bartels had a hit and RBI apiece for Beef River (1-7).

Cadott 0-5, Eau Claire Bears 10-2

At Altoona, the Bears and Red Sox split with the Bears winning game one 10-0 and the Red Sox taking game two 5-2.

Quintin Gonzalez earned the win in the first game for Eau Claire, striking out seven across six scoreless innings. Joe Halling was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and seven RBIs. Jonah Hanson doubled for Cadott.

Zack Thiesse went all seven innings for the Red Sox on the mound in game two, striking out two while scattering 11 hits and one walk for the win. Cole Bakkum was 3-for-3 and Shawn Sedlacek scored twice and stole a base for Cadott (2-4). Hunter Guenther was 3-for-3 with Nathan Kent and Matt Miller had two hits each for Eau Claire (3-2).

Osseo 9-6, Chippewa Falls 1-1

At Osseo, the Merchants remained unbeaten after a sweep of the LumberJacks by scores of 9-1 and 6-1.

Luke Eide struck out 12 in seven strong innings in the first game. Ryan Freitag doubled twice and drove in two and Aaron Hagberg added two hits.

Laidel Torres was strong in game two on the hill with nine strikeouts and allowed one unearned run in seven innings for the Merchants (7-0). Freitag, Nolan Matson and Jaxon Kostka each had two hits with Kostka driving in three.

Dylan Waters struck out one in five innings for the LumberJacks (1-5).

Eau Claire Rivermen 19-9, Bloomer 6-1

At Bloomer, the Rivermen swept a doubleheader over the Woodticks by scores of 19-6 and 9-1.

Tyler Gray struck out four and allowed one earned run in seven innings of a victory in game one. James Davis and Jake Becker drove in two each with Davis also scoring twice. Connor Hicks had two hits for the Woodticks.

Eau Claire scored in every inning of a 19-6 win in six innings to complete the sweep. Blake Loegering had four hits, four runs scored and drove in three, Lance Lettner was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Joel Effertz and Sawyer Sturz drove in three runs each for Eau Claire (6-1). Jay Ryder and Jeremiah Campbell were each 2-for-3 with a run scored each for Bloomer (3-4).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 13-10, Jim Falls 0-8

At Jim Falls, the Cavaliers scored 23 total runs in a sweep of the Sturgeons by scores of 10-0 and 13-8.

Lucas Costley pitched six shutout innings in game one's 13-0 win in six. Costley struck out 11 and allowed three hits and one walk. Josh Garcia, Caden Erickson, Jack Redwine and Xavier Bembnister had two hits apiece with Erickson, Redwine, Bembnister and Cam Kapanke each driving in two runs.

The Cavaliers had 13 hits in the second game with two from Redwine, Cooper Kapanke and Cam Kapanke. Redwine homered and Cooper Kapanke drove in four while Garcia, Erickson and Redwine each scored three times atop the lineup for the Cavs (4-1). Tristin Hable and Bobby Soran had three hits and two RBIs each with Soran doubling twice for the Sturgeons (2-5). AJ Schemenauer added two hits including a double and an RBI.

Standings North Division W-L Tilden Tigers 6-2 Bloomer Woodticks 3-4 Cadott Red Sox 2-4 Jim Falls Sturgeons 2-5 Chippewa Falls LumberJacks 1-5 South Division W-L Osseo Merchants 7-0 Eau Claire Rivermen 6-1 Eau Claire Cavaliers 4-1 Eau Claire Bears 3-2 Augusta Athletics 1-5 Beef River Bullfrogs 1-7

Photos: 65th annual Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22