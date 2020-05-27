Sunday services make cautious return in Tomah

“We’re going to train ushers on how to seat people and keeping with the six-foot distancing,” Msgr. Richard Gilles said.

He said there will be no singing, which will shorten the Mass and leave more time to disinfect the sanctuary between services. Two services are planned for May 30 and three are scheduled for May 31.

Gilles said there will be no Mass celebrated at the parish church in Warrens. He said the facility is too small to maintain adequate social distancing.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Tomah isn’t planning to resume services until June 21. Reverend Chuck Carter said the Episcopal diocese in Eau Claire is constantly monitoring the situation. He said the diocese is following guidelines from the Wisconsin Council of Churches and local county health departments.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” Carter said. “It might change depending on how things go next month. We’re taking a cautious approach.”

First United Methodist Church of Tomah has no immediate plans to resume in-person services. Reverend Krystal Deede said her congregation can’t conduct an “authentic manner of worship” with limited attendance and social distancing.