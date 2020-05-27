Sunday services make cautious return in Tomah

Safer at Home no longer is in effect, but local churches are taking a measured approach to reopening their sanctuaries.
Tomah churches are either staying closed or planning to reopen with limited attendance and stringent safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Churches suspended indoor services after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a ban on large gatherings in late March as part of his Safer at Home order. The ban was lifted May 13 by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled that Evers lacked the authority to enforce the order through May 26.
“People are asking me, ‘When are we getting back to church?”said Pastor Curt Backhaus of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah. “You still have to be cautious and concerned.”
St. Paul is planning to resume services on a limited basis starting June 7 at its regularly scheduled worship times. The sanctuary will be limited to 25 percent capacity with social distancing rules enforced. The church will continue with a single Sunday drive-through service.
“We’ll see what it’s like in June and July and review it as we go along,” Backhaus said.
Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Tomah is resuming its celebration of Mass May 30. Mass is limited to 25 percent capacity with recommended social distancing, and attendees must sign up in advance on the church’s website.
“We’re going to train ushers on how to seat people and keeping with the six-foot distancing,” Msgr. Richard Gilles said.
He said there will be no singing, which will shorten the Mass and leave more time to disinfect the sanctuary between services. Two services are planned for May 30 and three are scheduled for May 31.
Gilles said there will be no Mass celebrated at the parish church in Warrens. He said the facility is too small to maintain adequate social distancing.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Tomah isn’t planning to resume services until June 21. Reverend Chuck Carter said the Episcopal diocese in Eau Claire is constantly monitoring the situation. He said the diocese is following guidelines from the Wisconsin Council of Churches and local county health departments.
“It’s an ongoing thing,” Carter said. “It might change depending on how things go next month. We’re taking a cautious approach.”
First United Methodist Church of Tomah has no immediate plans to resume in-person services. Reverend Krystal Deede said her congregation can’t conduct an “authentic manner of worship” with limited attendance and social distancing.
“We don’t want to have people making appointments for seats available,” Deede said. “How do you determine who gets left out?”
Tomah Baptist Church returned to in-person services May 17 and will resume Sunday school May 31. The congregation is asked to maintain social distancing − no hand-shaking, hugs or close conversations.
Local clergy said it has been a challenging two months for their congregations. Backhaus has been conducting two drive-through services each Sunday and said it’s an adjustment “looking at people through their car windshields.”
“There’s the camaraderie and encouragement that I miss,” he said. “You only get a couple of seconds when you’re passing out bulletins.”
Carter has been streaming services online.
“It’s strange,” he said. “I’m preaching to the back of my phone with the camera running.”
However, he said his congregation appreciates delivering any kind of service.
“Thankfully, it has been pretty well-received,” Carter said. “People want to have any interaction, and they’re grateful for it.”
Deede said the mission of her church has been maintained during the crisis. Services are streamed online, and the church continues community outreach by delivering meals and hosting blood drives. She the crisis has actually strengthened the church’s connections with its membership and the community.
“We have never stopped being a church or caring for one another,” she said. “We’ve just stopped meeting in our building.”
Gilles looks forward to seeing people face-to-face, even if the pews are only 25 percent full.
“There’s a power of the Mass that goes beyond people who attend,” he said. “It unleashes grace into the world regardless of the number of people who attend.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
