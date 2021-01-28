Super Bowl: Chiefs trying for first Super Bowl repeat win in 17 years

But Brady was the man in a weird Super Bowl in Houston, when no points were scored in the opening or third quarter. But 61 points were packed into the other two periods, and Brady went 32 for 48 for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

After the Panthers tied it 29-29, John Kasay kicked off out of bounds. From there, Brady led the winning drive to Adam Vinatieri’s 41-yard field goal.

“I don’t know how I do it,″ Brady said then, with a laugh. “We just were trying to keep our poise. You realize in games like this you’ve got to play for 60 minutes. We made enough plays toward the end to win it. ... That’s what happens in Super Bowls.”

As it did against the Rams a couple of seasons before.

“Maybe it was a little deja vu of two years ago,” Vinatieri said then. “Tom did it again, he’s amazing. This supporting cast did it again and gave me a chance.”

After winning the 2001 title, New England faltered and failed to make the postseason the next year. Applying lessons they learned from that disappointment, the Patriots again went 14-2 in 2004. Brady was becoming more of a presence as a passer, though his targets weren’t standouts; Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman weren’t yet aboard.