Super Bowl: Retirement age? Super Bowl coaches just getting started

“We all come from different places and it doesn’t matter religion or color or anything else, we’re humans and I think we have an opportunity to look at the best of each other. … We all have strengths and weaknesses. Every human has that, their strength and weakness, and our objective as a football team is your strength is going to cover up my weakness; my strength will cover up your weakness and we go roll. So that’s kind of how we do it here.”

Arians has been equally masterful in blending six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP Tom Brady with a relatively young roster that includes off-the-street additions in tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown.

There was some speculation Arians might be on the verge of retirement. He stepped away following the 2017 season in Arizona due to medical concerns. After a year out of football, he returned with Tampa Bay in 2019 and then made a bold call to move on from overall No. 1 draft pick Jameis Winston.

The Bucs signed Brady, now 43, to a two-year contract that created a small Super Bowl window.

They made it happen by beating Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay on the road. Now, the Bucs get to face Kansas City at home — the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its normal venue.