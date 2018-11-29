Over the past eight months, the city of Tomah has been in the process of debating the use of ATV/UTVs within the city limits of our city. Campaign promises were made to the businesses of Tomah during the past election. There are many of us in the city who are taking this proposition very seriously and have looked into the statistics of ATV/UTV use and potential for misuse.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has published several reports for the 2017 year with some very scary and unnerving facts. These reports show conditions, time of day, trails or routes (routes mean hard-surfaced roadways), age and experience of the operators and indicate the use of alcohol as well as contributing factors in accidents. These reports are available to everyone and are important for the city administrator, mayor and council members to read and consider through this decision process. The accidents and deaths reported in these documents should be sobering on the consequences of ATV/UTV use routes on hard surfaces.
City of Tomah officials are being led and influenced by trail riders that live outside of our city. They are urging for the routes through Tomah to complete or fill in a trail/route system. This expansion will create access to some of our businesses but not all. There is potential for a few or many beers to be consumed and for these operators and their machines to continue on the route and trails. Judgment, reaction time and general perception can be jeopardized.
Manufacturers of ATV/UTVs place warning labels on their products to not use these machines on routes with hard surface roadways, only on soft surface trails. If the manufacturers believe that these machines are best used on soft surface trails rather than routes, why are whey promoting their use within the city?
The proposed routes are designed to go on Butts Avenue. This will enable high school students to legally run their machines to and from school activities. Students driving trucks, cars and small frame ATVs and UTVs can and will be a potentially deadly combination.
The city officials' job is to protect constituents and solve general city problems, not create an open city for outside influence, hazard and increased noise.
Susan Holme,
Tomah
