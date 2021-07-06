Swing into Summer with LJO and Lexie Lakmann

The Jazz in the Park 2021 Concert series, featuring the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, swings into summer at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in Riverside Park.

“Our guest artist for concert No. 1 is a remarkable jazz vocalist, Lexie Lakmann,” says Greg Balfany, LJO director. “A two-time recipient of Downbeat magazine’s prestigious Outstanding College Jazz Vocalist Award, Lexie is accomplished in both jazz and classical genres. She sings regularly with the Central Wisconsin Jazz Ensemble as well as her own quartet and with the 3’s and 7’s Rock Band. Lakmann is a La Crosse native and is excited about bring her talents to a home audience.”

Lakmann will be featured on a collection of tunes from the Great American Songbook including “The Way You Look Tonight” and Ella Fitzgerald’s version of "Cheek to Cheek.” The evening will include a wonderful array of big band jazz originals including LJO's virtual recordings of Benny Carter’s “Easy Money” and the Miami Jazz Orchestra version of “1,000 Eyes,” Balfany says.

Trumpet soloist Jon Ailabouni will recreate Randy Brooks' legendary performance of the “Bugle Call Rag.” Trombone artist George Von Arx will deliver a personal rendition of Duke Ellington’s “Caravan” while saxophonists Jeff Erickson and Mark Heinz do battle on a swinging version of “Who Can I Turn To.”