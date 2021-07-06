Swing into Summer with LJO and Lexie Lakmann

The Jazz in the Park 2021 Concert series, featuring the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, swings into summer at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in Riverside Park.
“Our guest artist for concert No. 1 is a remarkable jazz vocalist, Lexie Lakmann,” says Greg Balfany, LJO director. “A two-time recipient of Downbeat magazine’s prestigious Outstanding College Jazz Vocalist Award, Lexie is accomplished in both jazz and classical genres. She sings regularly with the Central Wisconsin Jazz Ensemble as well as her own quartet and with the 3’s and 7’s Rock Band. Lakmann is a La Crosse native and is excited about bring her talents to a home audience.”
Lakmann will be featured on a collection of tunes from the Great American Songbook including “The Way You Look Tonight” and Ella Fitzgerald’s version of "Cheek to Cheek.” The evening will include a wonderful array of big band jazz originals including LJO's virtual recordings of Benny Carter’s “Easy Money” and the Miami Jazz Orchestra version of “1,000 Eyes,” Balfany says.
Trumpet soloist Jon Ailabouni will recreate Randy Brooks' legendary performance of the “Bugle Call Rag.” Trombone artist George Von Arx will deliver a personal rendition of Duke Ellington’s “Caravan” while saxophonists Jeff Erickson and Mark Heinz do battle on a swinging version of “Who Can I Turn To.”
The concert is free for all and suitable for the whole family. The 2021 Jazz in the Park series continues with upcoming guest artists include Tim Henke on July 18; Brent Turney and Cathy Reitz on July 25; and Janet Planet on August 1.
Learn more and watch a video of Lakmann at lexielakmann.com.
The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is Western Wisconsin's premier big band. Directed by Greg Balfany, the group is best known through its Jazz in the Park concert series. The LJO mission: to promote, preserve and forward the creation of jazz music through free live performances available to all in our region. LJO operates under fiscal sponsorship from La Crosse Community Foundation.