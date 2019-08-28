If you haven’t heard of tahini before, read on. You’re going to want to add this one to your cart on your next shopping trip. It’s unique, versatile and nutritious! Tahini is a paste made from toasted, ground sesame seeds. It can be compared to a thin, nutty peanut butter. Tahini can be served by itself as a dip or used as an ingredient in spreads like hummus and baba ghanoush. It is popular in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine.
Tahini is a good source of mono- and polyunsaturated fats which can improve blood cholesterol levels and decrease risk of cardiovascular disease and may also help reduce risk of type 2 diabetes. Tahini also supplies minerals magnesium, copper and selenium. Due to its fat content, tahini is calorie-dense with one tablespoon supplying about 90 calories so it’s best consumed in moderation. Like peanut butter, tahini also supplies some protein, about 3 grams per tablespoon.
Tahini can be used as a peanut-free substitute for peanut butter. Most tahini is made from white sesame seeds so the end product is light tan in color. However, you may come across black tahini, which is made from black sesame seeds and has a darker color and more intense roasted flavor. Tahini can be found alongside other nut butters or in the health-food section in most grocery stores. If you have a powerful food processor at home, you can make your own tahini. Simply toast sesame seeds in the oven and process with a little olive oil until smooth. Store for up to 4 weeks in the refrigerator.
Since tahini is very high in oil, keep it refrigerated once opened to prevent it from going rancid. Be sure to mix before using as the oils will often separate from the solids during storage. It makes a great dip for fresh fruit, mixed into yogurt, as a spread for toast or as a base for a homemade salad dressing. Tahini can even be used in desserts like cookies and swirled into brownies. It can be used most anywhere you’d use peanut or almond butter. If you’re looking to try tahini, consider one of the recipes below.
Hummus
Serves 14
- 2 cans (16 ounces each) reduced-sodium garbanzo beans
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions: Rinse and drain garbanzo beans, reserving ¼ cup of the liquid. Add the garbanzo beans and rest of ingredients to food processor. Blend well. Add the reserved liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture has the consistency of a thick spread. Serve with warmed pita bread or raw vegetables.
Per serving ( ¼ cup): Calories 79, Fat 3 g, Saturated fat
Grilled Baba Ghanoush
8 servings
- 2 medium eggplants (about 2 pounds)
- Cooking spray
- ¼ cup olive oil, divided
- ¼ cup tahini
- 3 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano, divided
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 2 garlic cloves
Directions: Cut eggplant into ½-inch thick slices and coat with cooking spray. Arrange slices on grill rack and grill for 10 minutes or until tender, turning after 5 minutes. Place grilled eggplant in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand 5 minutes. Place cooled eggplant, 3 tablespoons olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon oregano and remaining ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Place mixture in a bowl and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon oregano. Serve with warmed pita bread or raw vegetables.
Per serving ( ¼ cup): Calories 137, Fat 11 g, Saturated fat 2 g, Monounsaturated fat 7 g, Polyunsaturated fat 2 g, Sodium 186 mg, Carbohydrate 9 g, Fiber 4 g, Protein 3 g
Mediterranean Carrot Salad
4 servings
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 ½ tablespoon lime juice
- ½ tablespoon honey
- 2-4 tablespoons water
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 1 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- ½ cup raisins
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup feta cheese
Directions: Place tahini, yogurt, lime juice, honey and 2 tablespoons water in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add additional water (1-2 more tablespoons) as necessary for desired consistency. Optional: Using a small food processor gives the dressing an even smoother texture. Place carrots, chickpeas, raisins, parsley, and feta in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss until well-combined. Add pepper if desired. Serve immediately, or chill until serving.
Per serving (1 cup): Calories 215, Fat 7 g, Saturated fat 2 g, Monounsaturated fat 2 g, Polyunsaturated fat 2 g, Sodium 215 mg, Carbohydrate 33 g, Fiber 5 g, Protein 8 g
