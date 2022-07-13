'Tailspin' book signing planned in Soldiers Grove

On Saturday, July 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. or so, a book signing/meet the author, will be held at the American Legion in Soldiers Grove.

The book, “Tailspin” by John Armbruster, details the true story of Eugene — PaPa Gene Moran — who was shot down in a B17 in World War II over German, free falling over 30,000 feet, landing in a tree, surviving the fall, and subsequent captivity, forced marches and more, at the hands of his German captors.

It also chronicles the life and impact of PaPa Gene on the life of the author.

Moran was a 67-year member of the William Scoville American Legion Post 220, Soldiers Grove, serving 10 years as Post Commander, Post Adjutant, Vice-Commander and Chaplain. He served 10 years on the Crawford County Board and 22 years on the Soldiers Grove Volunteer Fire Department. He was also on the St. Phillips Parish Council and was a mail carrier in the Soldiers Grove area.

Refreshments and door prizes will be available.