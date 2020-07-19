Take it on the run? By adding AJ Dillon to Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, Packers may ground and pound

Jones, of course, got the last laugh. Healthy for a full season for the first time in his career, no one in the NFL scored more TDs last year — including playoffs — than Jones, who had 19 in the regular season (tied with Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey) and four more in the postseason. Set to hit free agency next spring, Jones will look to do even more in a contract year. But when asked what he does for an encore, his answer was team-centric.

“I want to win the Super Bowl. We were one game short,” Jones replied. “I mean, it’s not all about me, it’s about the team. We all feel like we came up one game short, so I feel like that’s all of our goals and I’m focused on our team’s main goal.”

Tyler Ervin on the rise

While Ervin’s primary gig is as a return man, head coach Matt LaFleur began integrating him into the offense as a versatile chess piece late in the year, and it appears the play-caller and head coach would like to do more of that this year. Undersized and shifty, the Packers don’t have anyone else on their roster like him.

“He is a versatile guy,” LaFleur said. “We were able to play him a little bit more and more as the season progressed.”

Player to watch