Tanner Olds 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tanner Olds, 26, of Onalaska, was charged April 12 with stalking. The victim told police March 23 that Olds had been tracking her phone and whereabouts and making threatening calls and texts, according to the complaint. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Old Tanner Telephony Phone Whereabouts Victim Police Call × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. promotion Click here to subscribe to free La Crosse Tribune email newsletters promotion E-edition: Click here for a page-by-page look at the newspaper Print Ads Service Spring Showers Apr 10, 2019 Farm Spring Beef Bundle Sale Apr 7, 2019 Service Writers Retreat Apr 7, 2019 Furniture Strip Ad (Value Added) Apr 6, 2019 Furniture Weather Page & Weeklies Apr 10, 2019 Car Brenengen Full Page 4-10 Apr 10, 2019 Furniture Strip Ad (Value Added) Apr 8, 2019 Construction Half Page -- Make Good Apr 7, 2019 Service Uniquely Page 4.6.19 Apr 6, 2019 Housing Bernard ILM 041018 LT Apr 10, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.