Police arrested Taylor Riniker, 25, and Taylor Ludwig, 27, both of La Crosse, were arrested after law enforcement discovered drugs in the vehicle both women were in. Authorities stopped them because the car’s windows were excessively tinted and found 0.6 grams of what appeared to be heroin in the car after a K-9 unit detected drugs, according to the complaint.
Taylor Riniker was charged March 7 with possession of narcotic drugs.
Taylor Ludwig was charged March 7 with possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of felony bail jumping.
