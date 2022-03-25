Taz is a short and stalky 3 year old and weighs 47 pounds. His squishy face and heart of gold... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started.
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.
Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, have opened a meat processing and retail sales business in Blair.
Police arrested a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a walking trail in La Crosse.
While former La Crosse priest Father James Altman’s future with the Diocese of La Crosse is still under review, his position as a prominent fi…
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
A new online program at UW-La Crosse aims to help address Wisconsin’s extreme shortage of school psychologists.
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man faces 25 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl on at least three occasions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.