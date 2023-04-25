Hunter Wohler takes tremendous pride in his hustle.

He’s going to work to find the ball on each play as a University of Wisconsin safety and he can feel it when he’s left all of his energy on the field. However, a new teaching tool Badgers coach Luke Fickell introduced this spring left even a give-it-all player such as Wohler identifying times he let up just a bit.

Fickell has a video staffer operate one camera and train it on one individual throughout each spring practice. The iso cam follows only that player on each play, through each drill and even as they catch their breath on the sideline.

“You never really know when that iso camera is gonna be on you,” said Wohler, who was the subject of it on April 13. “So when you get to see just yourself … you find spots where you can grow and, and the biggest thing that they’ve been looking at, this coaching staff this spring, has been the effort and attitude. That’s the pillar of this team. The iso cam has been a big indicator of who’s really going and who’s not, so it’s a great learning experience. You’re not going to be perfect on every play, and you find those plays and learn how to grow and learn how to get better, and then come in for tomorrow and be better.

“I think there’s always another gear that you can hit, another level you can pull out of you, so the iso cam helps single that out.”

Fickell, who’s in his first year as UW’s coach, began using the isolated camera at practice during his run as Cincinnati’s coach. He’ll show clips from the footage during team meetings and it also gets reviewed during the subject’s position-group meetings.

So much of the Badgers’ offseason has been about learning — new systems and coaches, new ways of training in the weight room, and more. Fickell consistently preaches good attitude and effort are requirements of players that take no talent, and the iso cam is a method of identifying examples the rest of the team should emulate or avoid.

“Everybody has a different vision of what effort really looks like,” Fickell said. “Until you actually see some things … the greatest effort guy in the world, there’s still somebody out there that goes a little bit more. There’s nothing like actually seeing it, right? Don’t tell me, show me. And so when you have an opportunity to kind of focus in and see it, you can see some different things. You can see a strain level, you can see an intensity level and I think it’s … amongst your peers, I think it’s a really powerful thing.

“I think it helps me and us (coaches) understand what effort and intensity looks like, but it really helps those guys kind of recognize the things that we want to see. It doesn’t just happen on Saturdays.”

Fickell uses the iso cam more heavily during spring practices and fall camp, according to receiver Quincy Burroughs, who was also at Cincinnati with these coaches. Linemen on both sides of the ball are the frequent targets because Fickell sees the lines as the backbone of the team.

Four of UW’s assistant coaches, including receivers coach and associate head coach Mike Brown, were with Fickell at Cincinnati, and saw how players responded to the different perspective of practice.

“I love that he does that,” Brown said, “because it’s a different level of accountability when it’s just focused on just you. You can truly tell like are you really straining, and what is your effort really like throughout the play? They’re filming you between plays — are you jogging back to the huddle, are you jogging back to the line of scrimmage, are you jogging off the field when your set is over?

“(Fickell) does a really good job of highlighting exactly the parts that we are looking for, as well as the parts that are not really the standard of what we’re looking for. And so to me, more than anything else, that iso cam kind of sets the culture of the program. It lets guys truly see what the expectation is.”