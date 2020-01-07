Team looks to 'Shock the world'

In the second half, Montana was benched in favor of Young, who had a pass intercepted by cornerback Carl Lee. Lee played tight coverage all afternoon on Rice, who finished with just three catches for 28 yards.

“People still talk about that game with me to this day, and I think there is going to be a lot of talk now about it this week,” said Lee, who played with the Vikings from 1983-93.

Lee said after Vikings upset the Saints on Sunday, he got a text from Vencie Glenn, a Minnesota safety from 1992-94.

“He said, ‘I guarantee you they’re going to be playing a lot of clips from that ‘87 game with San Francisco now because it’s the same situation you guys were in before,’ “ Lee said.

Lee, Carter and Millard are hoping the Vikings can make history repeat at San Francisco.

“As soon as they beat the Saints, I was thinking, ‘Oh, boy, here we go again,’ “ said Millard, who lives near San Francisco in Dublin, Calif. “I think 49ers fans are thinking they’re going to take it all the way to the Super Bowl, and don’t think people are giving us a whole lot of credit — the same way they weren’t giving us a lot of credit in 1987.”