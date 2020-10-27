Teams grateful for fans at World Series

That also means plenty of masks with the iconic interlocking LA logo since face coverings are required except when fans are “actively eating or drinking” — an activity apparently more loosely defined by some.

There’s plenty of elbow room on the concourses, and fans in clusters of four are separated by at least one row above and below them. Mask compliance on the concourses is close to 100%, while in the seats about one in four can be seen either without a mask on, or with the covering pulled down around the neck.

Many of these fans, though, are used to being crammed into the corridors of, say, Dodger Stadium, in the postseason.

“It’s great that it’s empty and it’s clean and it was easy to get in,” said Ana Chacon, born, raised and still living in Los Angeles County. “But it sucks that not everyone got to come. And it sucks that it’s not in Los Angeles.”

Game 1’s restricted total of 11,388 was the smallest Series crowd since 10,535 attended Game 6 in 1909 between the Tigers and Pittsburgh at Detroit’s Bennett Park, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.