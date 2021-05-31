Teams trailing Hendrick

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch took some comfort away from his Coca-Cola 600 finish: At least he beat two of the four drivers at dominant Rick Hendrick Motorsports.

Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was the only one who consistently ran with the dominant Hendrick teams Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch finished third, behind winner Kyle Larson and runner-up Chase Elliott. William Byron was fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.

Busch said the cars at Joe Gibbs Racing “is not close enough. On a one-to-10 (scale), if Larson was a 10 tonight, we’re about a seven, so we’ve got some work to do.”

Busch said his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing machine needed more raw speed to compete for the top. “They were fast. They look good under the hood,” Busch said of his fast competitors.

The top-five finish continued a strong stretch for the 2015 and 2019 series winner. It was the third time he’d finished third or better in his last five events, following his fist win of the season at Kansas and a third at Darlington Raceway earlier this month.

“We’ve had some really strong runs. We’ve been fast this year, but haven’t gotten some of the finishes that we deserve with that,” Busch said.