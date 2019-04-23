An Onalaska teenager was charged Tuesday with stabbing his father twice.
Kole Reisner, 18, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of illegally obtained prescription and battery by prisoners at La Crosse County Circuit Court, according to a criminal complaint.
Reisner’s aunt called Onalaska police Saturday and said her nephew stabbed his father, her brother, on South Oak Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
There was blood on the floor, kitchen and bathroom, as well slashes on the bathroom door, when police arrived, according to the complaint.
The victim had two stab wounds -- one in his abdomen, the other in his backside, according to the police report.
Both wounds were bleeding when police arrived and Reisner’s father had a towel pressed against the wound in his abdomen, police said.
Reisner’s father told police Reisner had been stealing money from him and Reisner’s aunt, all of whom lived together, according to the complaint.
Reisner’s father also said that on the day of the attack, Reisner asked for money and he refused, according to the complaint.
Reisner’s aunt said she woke up at 3 a.m. to her brother yelling and saw Reisner leave the house and enter an unknown vehicle, according to the complaint.
She got up to check, saw that he had been stabbed and then discovered Reisner’s knife-collection box was open, with one knife on the floor, and called 911, police said.
Reisner’s aunt also confirmed the victim’s statement about Reisner stealing money, saying there had been “ongoing issues with Kole’s behavior,” police said.
Reisner returned to the home as police were arriving and told them he acted in self-defense because his father had been abusive, according to the complaint.
Police said Reisner’s “statements were inconsistent and hard to follow.”
Police questioned the driver of the vehicle, Reisner’s girlfriend, who said she’d been with Reisner the entire night and dropped him off at his house at 2:45 a.m. so that he could pick up some of his belongings, and was in there for about 15 minutes, according to the complaint.
Reisner’s girlfriend said Reisner told her to drive to Great River Landing where Reisner left the vehicle, walked toward the water, where she couldn’t see him, and then quickly came back, got in the car and said he needed to go home because he was worried his father might die, according to the police report.
Reisner later told police that he threw the knife in the water, according to the complaint.
Reisner’s father was taken to Gundersen Health System.
Reisner was taken to La Crosse County Jail and about 6:20 a.m., jail authorities were told that Reisner had punched a jailer, according to the complaint.
Bond was set at $2,000 with a no-contact condition with the victim.
