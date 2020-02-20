Tennis: Federer to miss French Open, other events after knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the French Open and no fewer than three other tournaments while he is sidelined for at least four months after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

It’s only the second operation for the 38-year-old Federer — the other was on his left knee in 2016 — and one that is certain to raise questions about his future in tennis.

He posted on social media Thursday that his knee had been an issue “for a little while.”

“I hoped it would go away,” he said.

The man who has spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other and owns a men’s-record 20 Grand Slam titles said the operation was in his home country of Switzerland on Wednesday. He currently is ranked No. 3 behind rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” Federer wrote.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

He ended up taking off the last six months of the season after his left knee surgery four years ago. When he returned, he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017, then the Australian Open again in 2018, his most recent major championship.