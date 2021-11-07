Teresa Pierce: Ways to bring women back into the workforce

As we digest the most recent Jobs Report that was released Friday, we can celebrate those 531,000 jobs added to the economy in October which resulted in a national unemployment rate of 4.6%.

These are all excellent numbers for the economy, but the stubborn workforce participation rates remain low, and those rates tend to impact women most, and understanding why will help us address it.

The term “she-cession” was coined to reflect the disproportionally high number of women who left the workforce during the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the data shows that more women were in the labor force than ever before, the gender wage gap narrowed, and women continued to enter managerial and professional occupations at growing rates. (Employment and Earnings Index report, June 2021).

As the pandemic unfolded, nearly 3 million American women left the workforce, either voluntarily or involuntarily, and accounted for 55% of overall job loss. Two key reasons for this include: primarily, women working in the sectors of the economy that were hardest hit by the pandemic such as services, hospitality, and retail were laid off or furloughed at record rates.

Secondarily, virtual schooling required some level of at home supervision for kids, and the parent making the least amount of money, generally the female, stayed home to supervise the student. Fifty-one percent of the mothers who quit their jobs during the pandemic said they did so because their children’s schools and daycares were closed, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The study also found that mothers were more likely to miss work due to schooling or child care than fathers.

As the pandemic eased in June 2021 it was expected that women would return to the workforce in strong numbers, however the Delta variant sent plans in a different direction. Child care issues and school inconsistencies persisted, and additional family pressures have kept many women out of the workforce.

What will it take to bring women back into the workforce? In western Wisconsin, the answer is three-fold.

First, we need to address the broken childcare system. The lack of suitable childcare hinders women, rural families, and minority populations from getting back in the workforce. Many childcare facilities maintain waitlist with projected wait times of over two years. These same facilities lacked the resources to equip classrooms and kitchens to meet the high demand for care, contributing to high staff turnover and a decrease in employee satisfaction.

Second, according to EBN (Employee Benefit News), businesses will need to do more than offer a steady and solid paycheck to attract top talent as women no longer feel the need to compromise. “The number of high-quality jobs available far exceeds the number of available workers. From long-term flexibility (nearly 60% of employees have said they’ll quit their job if forced to return to the office) to expanded benefits, employees are asking for what they want — especially following a year that proved they can be productive outside of the office.”

And third, businesses need to make sure the rungs on their career ladders are not broken. Generally, women are the C-suites in their families. Daily, they demonstrate that they are able to organize, plan, implement and assess numerous tasks and priorities in the blink of an eye. With flexibility, independence, and autonomy, they can manage significant personal and professional to do lists very well, if they are not micromanaged.

They can climb the ladder, but it may not be your traditional ladder. If your organizational culture is such that women don’t have the flexibility and autonomy to maneuver all the balls they have in the air, they will opt for one that will.

Companies that invest in employees and their families with benefits prioritizing their unique challenges see 5.5 times more revenue growth thanks to greater innovation, higher talent retention and increased productivity, according to research by Great Places to Work and Maven Clinic, a health services provider that supports women and families with their fertility, maternity, and pediatrics needs.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.

