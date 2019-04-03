On Monday, April 22, the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston will welcome back Jessica Michna. Beginning at 2 p.m., she will perform her one-woman show about Mrs. Charles Dickens.
Michna is an actress and historian known for her portrayals of famous first ladies and other historic women.
This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and can be reserved by calling 608-847-2377.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.