Test scores, school improvement: Curriculum discussed at Tomah School Board meeting

The Tomah School Board heard an update on test scores and school improvement plans during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Every school building in the Tomah Area School District, except for Wyeville Elementary School, met expectations in the latest round of standard testing. The school report card labeled Wyeville as a school that “meets few” expectations, which means it was 10 or more points below the state average. It’s the first time a since 2015-16 that any school in the district failed to meet expectations.
The revised testing, which took effect in 2015-16, seeks to measure more than than just current knowledge. The test also measures year-to-year improvements (“growth”), closing gaps between specific groups of students and “readiness” of students to graduate from high school and achieve post-high school success. Every school except Camp Douglas Elementary School exceeded expectations for readiness, while La Grange Elementary School and Tomah Middle School exceeded expectations for growth.
Oakdale Elementary School, Robert Kupper Learning Center and Tomah Area Montessori School didn’t report scores due to limited sample sizes.
Superintendent Cindy Zahrte said test scores aren’t a complete measure of student achievement. She said music programs, the number of students taking Advance Placement courses and students earning college credit while still attending high school aren’t factored in.
“I’m not at all bothered, ashamed or disturbed by our school report card,” Zahrte said. “We’re meeting expectations.”
High school principal Robert Joyce and middle school principal Michael Chapes presented their school improvement plans. Joyce said the high school is focusing on increasing literacy and numeracy levels for students in grades 9-11, and Chapes said the middle school is focusing on vocabulary knowledge.
Elementary principals will present their plans in January.
Zahrte said principals play a significant role in school improvement plans and have become “instructional leaders” in their buildings.
“That has been a huge shift in expectations,” Zahrte said. “They have taken this charge for being responsible for student achievement.”
Board members also approved transcripted credits for automotive technology and basic maintenance classes offered at the high school. The credits are transferrable to Western Technical College.
