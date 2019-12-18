Test scores, school improvement: Curriculum discussed at Tomah School Board meeting

The Tomah School Board heard an update on test scores and school improvement plans during its regular monthly meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Every school building in the Tomah Area School District, except for Wyeville Elementary School, met expectations in the latest round of standard testing. The school report card labeled Wyeville as a school that “meets few” expectations, which means it was 10 or more points below the state average. It’s the first time a since 2015-16 that any school in the district failed to meet expectations.

The revised testing, which took effect in 2015-16, seeks to measure more than than just current knowledge. The test also measures year-to-year improvements (“growth”), closing gaps between specific groups of students and “readiness” of students to graduate from high school and achieve post-high school success. Every school except Camp Douglas Elementary School exceeded expectations for readiness, while La Grange Elementary School and Tomah Middle School exceeded expectations for growth.

Oakdale Elementary School, Robert Kupper Learning Center and Tomah Area Montessori School didn’t report scores due to limited sample sizes.