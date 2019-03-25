Governor Tony Evers' pick for Wisconsin Veterans Affairs secretary has won the support of a local state Senator.
Senator Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, said he backs the confirmation of secretary-designee Mary Kolar during a town hall meeting Monday in Tomah. Testin said he recently had a positive meeting with Kolar.
"I told her she has my support," Testin said.
Kolar is a Wilton native and graduate of Royall High School.
Testin also expressed support for Department of Natural Resources secretary-designee Preston Cole, who also awaits Senate confirmation. Testin didn't have a timetable for confirmation but expects most of Evers' cabinet appointments "will get through."
"It all depends on whether we have 17 votes to get these nominees to the floor," Testin said.
Republicans have a 19-14 majority in the Senate. Evers is a Democrat who unseated incumbent Republican Scott Walker last November.
The town hall meeting drew an audience of 15 people at The Baker's Table in Tomah. Health care and reapportionment consumed much of the hour-long session.
Testin said he's open to accepting $320 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government that's part of the Affordable Care Act. The state has the option of accepting funds to cover people with incomes up to 138 percent of the poverty level.
Wisconsin declined the funding under Walker, but Evers wants to accept the money and included the $320 million in his state budget. Testin said he could support a "market-based" approach to using funds, such was applying them to private insurance plans for beneficiaries. He said 44,000 of the 82,000 people eligible to be covered by medicaid expansion already have private health insurance through their employer.
"We're happy to explore all options that are market-based solutions," he said.
Testin had an extended back-and-forth with Curtis Miller of Sparta over legislative reapportionment. Miller, who ran for state Assembly twice as a Democrat, criticized Republicans who drew legislative maps after the 2010 census. He said Wisconsin should adopt a nonpartisan commission plan similar to Iowa's.
"It's so easy to do," Miller said. "The party in power can say, 'We're going to do this responsibly, ethically and neutrally.'"
Testin downplayed any partisan advantage from the 2010 redistricting. He said Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won a majority of legislative districts in her re-election victory last fall. He also noted that the same voters who elected Democratic state Sen. Julie Lassa in 2012 rejected her re-election bid in 2016.
"The district lines didn't change," Testin said. "The people changed."
Other issues raised by constituents:
Wisconsin's workforce. Several constituents raised concerns about young workers' lack of job skills and dependability. They claimed it's difficult to find qualified people to fill many positions.
Testin said the workforce shortage is a function of a strong state economy. He said he recently told a group of middle school students, "You don't realize how good you have it right now. If you're willing to work hard, show up on time and listen, it is a gold mine of opportunity for you. Employers are so desperate for warm bodies to do these jobs, they are willing to invest in people ... You don't have to go to the Twin Cities, Milwaukee or Madison. There are opportunities right here."
Driver's licenses for non-citizens. Testin said he's skeptical of Evers' proposal to allow non-citizens to obtain driver's licenses. He acknowledged it has the backing of agricultural interests but expressed concern that driver's licenses could be linked to voter registration.
Farm economy: Nearly 700 Wisconsin farms ceased operation in 2018, and Testin said the farm economy faces the challenges of low commodity prices and an aging demographic. He wrote a bill last session that provides incentives to encourage military veterans to take up farming. He said the bill is part of an effort to cultivate "that next generation ready to take up the mantle."
Civility in politics: Testin agreed with constituents who lamented the decline in political discourse.
"It is hyper-polarized right now," Testin said. "People can pick and choose where they can get their information based on their world view, and it makes it that much more difficult to have a conversation."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
