TEXAS A&M 72, VANDERBILT 66

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millora-Brown
|26
|2-2
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|5
|5
|C.Smith
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|20
|0-2
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|2
|Lewis
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|24
|6-14
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|15
|Manjon
|34
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|Stute
|33
|7-15
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|22
|Thomas
|28
|4-10
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|1
|13
|Ansong
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|7
|Dia
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|8-11
|10-27
|16
|24
|66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Stute 7-14, Thomas 3-9, Ansong 1-1, Wright 1-5, Dia 0-1, Lawrence 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dia, Lawrence).
Turnovers: 11 (Stute 3, Lawrence 2, Wright 2, C.Smith, Dia, Lewis, Millora-Brown).
Steals: 5 (Ansong, Lawrence, Lewis, Millora-Brown, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|37
|6-9
|6-8
|3-6
|0
|2
|18
|Marble
|16
|1-1
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|5
|6
|Dennis
|25
|2-7
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Radford
|33
|4-11
|4-8
|0-4
|2
|1
|14
|Taylor
|34
|3-13
|7-7
|1-7
|7
|1
|14
|Garcia
|21
|2-2
|1-2
|6-8
|0
|1
|5
|Gordon
|18
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Hefner
|16
|2-3
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|23-36
|12-37
|12
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .449, FT .639.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Radford 2-7, Hefner 1-1, Dennis 1-4, Taylor 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dennis 2, Radford).
Turnovers: 9 (Taylor 3, Dennis 2, Garcia, Hefner, Marble, Radford).
Steals: 4 (Dennis 2, Garcia, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Vanderbilt
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Texas A&M
|30
|42
|—
|72
A_12,646 (12,989).