agate AP

TEXAS A&M 72, VANDERBILT 66

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown262-21-23-6155
C.Smith40-00-00-0010
Lawrence200-22-21-4342
Lewis40-10-00-0000
Wright246-142-22-51415
Manjon341-70-01-3822
Stute337-151-21-32222
Thomas284-102-31-50113
Ansong153-40-01-1127
Dia120-30-00-0030
Totals20023-588-1110-27162466

Percentages: FG .397, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Stute 7-14, Thomas 3-9, Ansong 1-1, Wright 1-5, Dia 0-1, Lawrence 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dia, Lawrence).

Turnovers: 11 (Stute 3, Lawrence 2, Wright 2, C.Smith, Dia, Lewis, Millora-Brown).

Steals: 5 (Ansong, Lawrence, Lewis, Millora-Brown, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman376-96-83-60218
Marble161-14-62-5056
Dennis252-70-20-2145
Radford334-114-80-42114
Taylor343-137-71-77114
Garcia212-21-26-8015
Gordon182-31-20-2105
Hefner162-30-10-3105
Totals20022-4923-3612-37121472

Percentages: FG .449, FT .639.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Radford 2-7, Hefner 1-1, Dennis 1-4, Taylor 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dennis 2, Radford).

Turnovers: 9 (Taylor 3, Dennis 2, Garcia, Hefner, Marble, Radford).

Steals: 4 (Dennis 2, Garcia, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vanderbilt343266
Texas A&M304272

A_12,646 (12,989).

