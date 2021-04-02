Texas two-step: Baylor, Houston reunite in the Final Four

“I’ve received a lot of texts, a lot of calls, and I’m sure you have, too,” Alvin Brooks III told his father Tuesday during a joint Zoom session with reporters. “We’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to make it work.”

STYLES MAKE FIGHTS: Baylor has the fourth-best shooting team in school history, and the best from beyond the arc, where the Bears make more than four out of every 10 shots. They’ve scored at least 75 points in three of their four NCAA Tournament wins.

Houston counters with the nation’s best 3-point field-goal defense and second-best scoring defense. The Cougars have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 61 points in their first four tourney games.

“They have really good guards. Each one of them can create their own shot, make plays for each other,” Jarreau said. “They have bigs that can catch lobs, catch passes. All of them can finish in the paint. It’s going to be a great matchup.”

THE WINNER GETS ...: The No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga, plays UCLA in the second semifinal Saturday night, and many already are looking forward to a Bulldogs-Bears showdown. Gonzaga and Baylor were ranked 1-2 in the Top 25 most of the season, and were supposed to play in December before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the game to be called off.

“It’s inevitable to hear the hype and stuff like that,” Butler said, “but it’ll never happen if we don’t win this next game, so I’m just focusing on this game. It would be like, four months to the day that we were supposed to play. I think it would be, like, a Batman vs. Superman thing. But it won’t happen unless we win this next one.”

