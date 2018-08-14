First flight: Wes Schwarz, Appleton, 156; Gordy Gaylord Williams Bay, 156; Kevin Schumacher, Holmen, 157

Second flight: Kris Wolfe, Minneapolis, Minn., 165; Doug Bolstad, Viroqua, 166; Tyler Fortun, Viroqua, 167

Third flight: Scott Sordahl, Viroqua, 177; Tom Owens, Plain, 180; Alex Nimmo, La Crosse, 181

Senior first flight: Bob Davig, Denver, Colo., 149; Chris Weis, La Crosse, 150; Du Sherry, Viroqua, 151

Senior second flight: Bob Pugh, Milwaukee, 166; Lyman Cline, Schofield, 167; Cal Ainsworth, Onalaska, 169

