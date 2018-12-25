Last Christmas, I shared my memories of the worse Christmas (losing my dad) and my best Christmas (marrying my husband, Bob). This Christmas, I want to thank Mike Tighe for a memory I won’t forget.
Last Christmas Eve would have been Bob and my 35th wedding anniversary, but Bob didn’t live to see it. Well, Christmas Eve, I couldn’t sleep, and at 3:30 a.m., I got the Tribune off my front steps. When I opened the newspaper I got the shock of my life to find my Christmas story and wedding picture on the front page of the paper.
I learned later Mike had asked the editor to run the story there and even today, the editor and Mike have no idea just how special you made my thirty-fifth anniversary. I have no words to tell you how much it meant to me. Mike, I’ll never be able to thank you enough for making a third memory in my life at Christmas. Merry Christmas and thank you!
— Carol Wateski of La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.