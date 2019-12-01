You are the owner of this article.
THANKSGIVING IN TOMAH
THANKSGIVING IN TOMAH

Thanksgiving was a day off for most people, but it was a busy week for people who volunteered at community dinners and put on the parade.

Wyeville Elementary School held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 26. The school invites local community members and parents to share dinner with students in the school's cafeteria.

Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving dinner was held Thanksgiving Day. It was the first year that the dinner was hosted by Murray's on Main.

Friday was the annual Tomah Holiday Parade. The snow held off until Santa Claus, the last of the more than 50 units, greeted parade-goers who lined Superior Avenue.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

