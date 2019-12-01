THANKSGIVING IN TOMAH

Santa Claus made his annual appearance during the Tomah Holiday Parade.
Priscilla Cleveland (left) and granddaughter Kayleen Hall prepare fry bread during the Wyeville Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 26.
Eight-year-old Jase Graul delivered milk for diners at Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The Tomah High School band marched in the holiday parade.
David Ashford (far left), son-in-law of the late Ed Thompson, leads the prayer prior to Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving held Thanksgiving Day at Murray's on Main.
The Tomah Lions Club loaded its float with recognizable Christmas icons.
Matt Pinckney was assigned the duty of ladling gravy in the serving line at Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving dinner.
Ben Weaver enjoys a Thanksgiving meal with his five-year-old daughter, Helen, in Wyeville.
Thanksgiving was a day off for most people, but it was a busy week for people who volunteered at community dinners and put on the parade.
Wyeville Elementary School held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 26. The school invites local community members and parents to share dinner with students in the school's cafeteria.
Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving dinner was held Thanksgiving Day. It was the first year that the dinner was hosted by Murray's on Main.
Friday was the annual Tomah Holiday Parade. The snow held off until Santa Claus, the last of the more than 50 units, greeted parade-goers who lined Superior Avenue.
