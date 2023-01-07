The Clash XX: Caledonia/Houston runs table on second day

The Caledonia/Houston wrestling team finished its participation in The Clash XX national duals in grand fashion Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

The Warriors won all three of their scheduled duals in Division 6 — it started with a 34-28 win over Holmen — to complete the two-day event with plenty of momentum moving forward.

Caledonia/Houston followed up the victory over the Vikings with a 48-21 win over Willard (Mo.) and finished off the afternoon by beating Xavier (Conn.) 45-21.

"Coming in you look at all the teams there," Caledonia/Houston coach Shay Mahoney said. "Like I said (Friday), winning a dual at The Clash is good, so we're definitely happy going 4-2 on the weekend."

Holmen came back from its loss to Caledonia/Houston with two wins over the same teams. The Vikings beat Xavier 39-37 when 152-pounder Matt McBride (23-9 and winner of all six of his matches) posted a 3-0 victory over Matt Ferrucci in the final bout and followed that with a more comfortable 48-26 win over Willard.

Aquinas and Prairie du Chien qualified for higher divisions after placing third and fourth, respectively, in Friday's brackets. They wrestled duals that began at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and those results can be found at lacrossetribune.com.

Mahoney said the emphasis more often than not is bonus points, and that was the case during Saturday morning's dual against the Vikings.

Holmen won two of the first three matches, one of which was a McBride 1-0 victory over Cory Scanlan at 152. Simon Seymour (18-3) answered with a 6-2 victory over Eli Lachecki at 160, but Mahoney said there were lost scoring opportunities in both bouts.

"We talked about having to win those one- and two-point matches, and we lost one right away," he said. "We also had some chances (to win by a larger margin) in the next match."

Each team won seven matches, and each team finished with pins twice. The Warriors, however, picked up one technical fall and two major decisions along the way.

Holmen senior Ron White (22-8) tied the dual at 15 with a pin of Tyler Jennings at 220, but Brody Thesing responded with a pin of Zach Sherfield at 285 to put the Warriors up 21-15 and give them a lead they never relinquished.

The advantage ballooned to 30-18 when Braxton Lange (19-4) beat Camden Thiele 16-4 at 120, but the Vikings tightened things up with three wins in a row.

Junior Preston Kratochvill (13-2) highlighted that stretch with a very impressive 1-0 victory over Owen Denstad (19-4) at 138. Kratochvill rode Denstad through the entire second period and maintained position throughout the third when Denstad opted to put him on his feet and give up the point.

With the team score at 30-28, Tucker Ginther (21-2) handed Andrew Weiss (19-10) an 11-0 defeat at 145 to complete the dual.

"Tucker's a guy who went to state as an eighth-grader and came in on a high note," Mahoney said. "Then he became a little reserved for a couple of years.

"He qualified for state again last year and lost his first-round match. He needed the state runner-up from the previous year to lose, and it happened. Tucker then had to wrestle that two-time state runner-up, and he had a five-point throw in the first period, and it's almost like that woke Tucker up."

The team performance can also be a point of reference in the future as the Warriors tackle the postseason tournament, as well. Dover-Eyota, which won the Division 5 bracket on Saturday, is one of the obstacles standing in the way and beat Becker (Minn.) on Saturday after Becker beat Caledonia/Houston on Friday.

"We know we can run with the big teams in our section," Mahoney said. "Our boys realize they are right in that hunt.

"It's just going to come down to a nasty Section 1, Class A battle that Saturday in February."