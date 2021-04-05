The game plan: Elite players find paths to pros besides NCAA

There’s also this: Lucrative paychecks, with a minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, along with signing bonuses and even shares in the company. The league also offers health and disability insurance, in addition to college tuition — should players want to go to school. Not to play, of course, because their college eligibility would be forfeited.

Starting around September, the league plans on having 30 elite players all living and playing in a city yet to be named.

“We want to make sure that we are an option for this elite of the elite to pursue their dreams,” said Aaron Ryan, the commissioner and president of OTE who previously spent 22 years with the NBA. “Everybody’s coming to the same conclusion — providing options for these young people is the right path forward.”

Shaw took his young group under his wing as they trained in Walnut Creek, California. The team went 8-7 in the G League season inside the bubble near Orlando before being eliminated in the playoffs. Green (17.9 points), Kuminga (15.8) and Todd (12.3) led the way in scoring while being the mentored by veteran teammates like Jarrett Jack and Amir Johnson.

“I feel like a pioneer,” Todd said of his Ignite decision. “I feel like I achieved part of what I want to do in my bigger goal in life, which is to create some type of change. Not only for basketball players but people in general — to seek their own truth and to defy the status quo for the greater good.”

