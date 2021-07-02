The golden opportunity

Maximizing earning potential means doing more than just posting ads on social media channels. It's attending sponsor events. It's traveling for shoots. It's doing media hits.

“How much time do they have?" Shade said. "They still have their schoolwork. They still have their sport. They still have the same responsibilities they’ve always had.”

The athletes, however, aren't the only ones who will have to adjust. The UCLA women's gymnastics program is among the most high profile in the country. The team roster is filled with former Olympians like Kocian and Kyla Ross, and elites like Margzetta Frazier and Katelyn Ohashi, who have found happiness and an ardent social media following while competing for the Bruins.

Having at least one — or in some cases, more than one — Bruins' floor routine go viral has become an annual rite of the start of the NCAA competition season. UCLA coach Chris Waller knows his athletes will be inundated with offers. Expect some trial and error along the way.

“There's going to be a huge learning curve, and I think that what we know for many collegiate athletes, by the time they graduate college, they’re going to be entrepreneurs,” Waller said.

One of Waller's incoming athletes already is.