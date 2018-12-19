The La Crescent-Hokah November Middle and High School Students of the Month:
5th grade
- Brody Reider, son of Rob and Brenda Reider
6th grade
- Myla Baudek, daughter of Jon and Alison Baudek
7th grade
- Ezra Gomez, son of Nick Evenson and Rachael Gomez
8th grade
- Erin Fortsch, daughter of Chad and Chris Fortsch
9th grade
- Joey Schreier, son of Brian & Janice Schreier
10th grade
- Josiah Clarkin, son of Deb Clarkin
11th grade
- Ray Bollman, son of Don and Machele Bollman
12th grade
- Spencer Klawitter, son of Nate and Shana Klawitter
- Jenna Ruppert, daughter of Jay Ruppert and Kimberly Warner
