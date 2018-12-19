The La Crescent-Hokah November Middle and High School Students of the Month:

5th grade

  • Brody Reider, son of Rob and Brenda Reider

6th grade

  • Myla Baudek, daughter of Jon and Alison Baudek

7th grade

  • Ezra Gomez, son of Nick Evenson and Rachael Gomez

8th grade

  • Erin Fortsch, daughter of Chad and Chris Fortsch

9th grade

  • Joey Schreier, son of Brian & Janice Schreier

10th grade

  • Josiah Clarkin, son of Deb Clarkin

11th grade

  • Ray Bollman, son of Don and Machele Bollman

12th grade

  • Spencer Klawitter, son of Nate and Shana Klawitter
  • Jenna Ruppert, daughter of Jay Ruppert and Kimberly Warner

