The La Crosse man police busted for two pounds of meth was ordered held Thursday on $75,000 cash bond on La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Andrew R. Henke, 35, was charged during his initial appearance with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
The state asked for a $25,000 cash bond but Henke was given a $75,000 cash bond.
Police busted Henke with more than two pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs with an estimated value of $40,000.
A criminal informant told police that he/she have known Henke for more than a year and had purchased drugs from Henke several times, according to the police report. The criminal informant also told police that he/she had recently seen Henke “with pounds of methamphetamine,” according to the criminal complaint.
The criminal informant told police that Henke charges $300 for half an ounce of methamphetamine so law enforcement gave the criminal informant $400 to buy drugs, according to the police report.
Police recorded the buy and were later told by the criminal informant that he/she saw a bag of methamphetamine estimated to weigh two pounds, according to the criminal complaint.
Police subsequently arrested Henke and discovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine, which is equivalent to about 1,000 grams and has a street value of about $26,000, as well as drug-packaging material, more than 110 grams of an unknown white substance and more than $14,000 in cash.
