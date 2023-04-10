Gummies. Smokables. And now, seltzers. All within Minnesota's regulated amount of THC.

Those are just a few examples of the handmade products sold at The Rippled Leaf in downtown Winona.

After walking along Third Street in 2022, smelling the fresh pastries slipping out of the door to Blooming Grounds and wishing they could open a shop near it, everything seemed to fall in place for founders Justin Johnson and his fiancé Josie Johnson.

"We came down here for my birthday and we actually saw the shop (vacant)," Johnson said. "It was that day we called."

Justin and Josie, along with co-founders Harry Penner and Ryne Ryshavy, opened the store in March 2022 and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. After growing their hemp farm about an hour from Duluth, the group decided to move.

"In Winona, we have the bluffs, the river," Justin said. "Josie and I wanted to live somewhere we feel happy to be every morning."

Growing up, Justin was drawn to the outdoors because of his father. His dad was active as a biker and loved to hike, but when he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2004, he was unable to partake in those activities. He encountered cannabis in 2012, and while he wasn't back to 100%, his pain had reduced immensely.

"My dad had a really unique relationship with the environment," Justin said. "Seeing that and then having his sickness get in the way of his experiences and then seeing cannabis open the door back to that, at a young age, I really had a lot of faith in this plan."

Justin expressed that in addition to his dad's experience with it, he chose to specialize with cannabis for its environmental benefits.

"Cannabis does a ton for the environment," Justin said. "It takes up a lot of carbon, it also helps cleanse and restore growth in the soil, and there's endless uses for it."

After college, Justin's plans fell into action. He and his team built everything by hand, including the 10,000 square feet worth of greenhouse they own. Because of their tremendous amount of manpower being put in, convincing investors that this was a good idea was easy.

On a day-to-day basis, Justin described the work done on the farm as very different from the work they do in the shop.

"The farm was just a ton of challenges getting thrown at you and trying to figure out exactly how to do it," Justin said. "In the store, it definitely makes it better to have personal relationships in the shop; you get people that come in and talk for 45 minutes."

After the work is done at both locations, Justin's favorite part is taking a step back.

"One the work is done, you just put it on the shelf and admire it," Justin said.

One thing that's been surprising in their line of work is the type of customers they see walk in the door.

"We thought it was going to be all college kids coming in, but that wasn't the case at all," Justin said. "A lot of our THC users are going to be above 25, and a lot of people in their 60s and 70s for pain."

Since marijuana is not legal for recreational use in Minnesota, the group ensures to check with their lawyers often and look through requirements and regulations before making any final decisions. According to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, Minnesota allows consumers age 21 and older to purchase edible products that contain THC derived from hemp, but products must contain no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a maximum of 50 mg of THC allowed per package.

"We go to so many different sources to see what is actually legal because we want to play by the rules," Justin said. "Then you get these grey areas and there is competition … that's willing to break the rules. It is the strangest business to be in."

Justin is hopeful for changes in the industry moving forward and looks to have a plan for every potential outcome.

Although Justin advocates for sustainable and accessible cannabis, he wasn't shy about mentioning potential negative effects.

"Cannabis can be abused," Justin said. "People have their limits and they need to find that for themselves; it's not harmless."

One of the more recent projects the store did was a partnership with Island City Brewing Co. to produce a THC-infused seltzer.

"We just did drinks with Island City, and I'm so excited to work with them more," Justin said.

Beyond that, Justin is brewing up some other dreams for the future.

"I someday would love to open up opportunities in communities like a hemp mill," Johnson said. "I would love to someday see the Mississippi lined with hemp."

The Rippled Leaf will sponsor an Earth Day cleanup April 22 on Garvin Heights Bluff.

Johnson showed excitement for the cleanup and his journey thus far.

"It was fun to get into something where you felt like you could make a change," Justin said. "And then have an industry that is just booming now."