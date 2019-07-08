The Mississippi River starts as a trickle at the headwaters at Lake Itasca, winds past sandstone bluffs capped with limestone, squeezes through a system of levees and dikes further downstream, and transforms into a bustling commercial highway for tows and cargo ships before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico.
Each section has a distinct feel. In the Upper Mississippi River, it’s the accessibility that stands out.
“When southern travelers come here, they tell us the river is so different,” said Sherry Quamme, Wisconsin chair of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission, which promotes travel and tourism on the Great River Road. “Farther down, it’s not so easy to get close to the river. It’s often hidden behind roads.”
The close proximity to the river offers an array of recreational opportunities, whether it’s boating, canoeing, fishing and hunting, or nature watching, Quamme said. The bluffs, set back behind river towns and floodplain forests, offer trails that reward hikers with spectacular views of the river.
The area is home to the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. At 240,000 acres of floodplain forest and 261 river miles from the confluence of the Chippewa River in Wisconsin to Rock Island, Illinois, it’s the longest national wildlife refuge in the continental United States.
“We get over 3 million visitors a year,” said Sabrina Chandler, refuge manager. “It is one of the most visited refuges in the system.”
The refuge is popular among hunters and birders alike, thanks to the heavy concentrations of canvasback ducks and tundra swans that stop over on the river during their migrations, Chandler said. The refuge allows hunting, though certain areas are closed off.
An estimated 305 bird species, 57 mammal species, 45 reptile and amphibian species, and 134 fish species call the refuge home, including the black tern, a species of concern in Wisconsin.
And the refuge manages 27 boat landings to access the river.
“We’re very fortunate to have the resources and to use it recreationally,” Chandler said. “Local people see it as just part of home. It’s part of their backyard.”
Those without boats who still want to fish can traverse the river between Wisconsin and Minnesota by fishing barge.
“We’re kind of an attraction,” said Mark Clements, of Clements Fishing Barge, situated just below Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa. “We get people from Milwaukee, Rockford, Chicago, Minnesota, Iowa.”
The village of Genoa, Wisconsin, population of about 250, is built around fishing.
It’s safe to say to say the population in Genoa doubles during the weekend during the peak fishing season from March to June, said Jim Krueger, owner of Rudy’s Bar and Hotel.
They come when the perch, walleye and sauger are spawning and the tourism from fishing spills over to the village’s restaurants and bars, Krueger said.
There’s also a National Fish Hatchery nearby where visitors can learn about how the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service raises game and local fish species, as well as the conservation of endangered mussels.
Those inclined toward history will appreciate the string of old river towns along the Mississippi.
Each has its distinct flavor and charm, Quamme said.
Pepin, Wisconsin, the birthplace of Laura Ingalls Wilder, has a museum dedicated to the “Little House in the Big Woods.”
Prairie du Chien, 132 miles down river, is the second oldest city in Wisconsin. About six miles across the river in Iowa, Effigy Mounds National Monument bears traces of the culture of American Indians who lived here almost 1,500 to 800 years ago.
Potosi, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south, is home to the Potosi Brewery and the National Brewery Museum.
“It totally revived this very small village and brought it back to life,” Quamme said. “They get thousands of visitors and other business have popped up. Just because some leaders had the foresight to look at this old, decaying business and say, we can do something with it.”
Potosi’s revitalization echoes the recovery of the bald eagle population, another local resident that uses the river as its breeding grounds. Eagle numbers plummeted because of hunting, habitat destruction and the introduction of DDT. It wasn’t until the federal government banned the pesticide in 1972, largely as a result of Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, that eagle populations began to slowly rebound.
“That doesn’t happen accidentally,” Quamme said. “It happens because people care.”
