Renowned storyteller, performer, teacher, and artist Clare Murphy will kick off the Sandbar Storytelling Festival’s second season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, with “Wild Irish Tales.”

Celebrated for her physical dynamism, wit, and warmth, Murphy brings the ancient art of story firmly into the contemporary world. Born in Dublin, she has lived and worked in Spain and America and now resides in Bristol, UK. A woman of many skills, Murphy was born into a family of performers and poets. Her storytelling career began in 2006; since then she has told all kinds of stories from ancient myths to modern quantum physics.

She has shared her stories in many unusual situations including for Irish President Mary Robinson, at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and for Welsh Rugby Union. She has played world stages from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena to the National Theatre in London. Her storytelling work goes beyond performance into the realm of teaching, training, and consulting worldwide on a myriad of projects.

Tickets to Murphy’s performance, to be held at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre, are $25 for the public and $20 for students. Purchase tickets at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, Murphy will lead a storytelling workshop at Winona Arts Center, 5th and Franklin streets, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Participation is $15 and limited space is available. Tickets are available at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.

Enjoy Irish music by local band Patina in the lobby before the show.

The event is co-sponsored by SEMAC and the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the MN State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

For more information about the festival and other events, go to sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.