There is a humorous story about two men on a bridge, and one is about the jump. It is too long to recount here, but the gist of the story is that they are both Christians, from the same denomination, and the man asking the questions of the jumper gets down to the finer details, such as which subdivision of the subdivision he belongs to. Because everything was the same up until then it all looks like they have identical religious backgrounds, but on the final detail they differed, and the man asking the questions calls the jumper a heretic and pushes him off the bridge.
It seems funny, because it is so ridiculous, yet many wars have been fought, denominations split, families divided and whole new religious groups formed over what to outsiders seem like petty differences. Well-meaning people, who are passionate about what they believe, are often not only unable to agree, they are not even willing to agree to disagree. Differing interpretations of the meaning of God’s words are some of the most difficult to overcome. This writer is not about to argue about whether anyone is right or wrong, the point is that the one thing we all should be able to agree on is that we are all God’s children, and deserve respect. John Wesley put it well when he admonished his followers about differences within the denomination he and his brother accidentally started when they tried to reform the denomination they were in. He said, “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things love.” In other words, there are many points upon which most Christians agree. However, there are many fine points where we disagree. It appears that Wesley thought people should be free (at liberty) to disagree, but to always do so with love. There will always be differences of opinion, even among good friends. That does not mean that they can’t remain friends if they don’t try to impose their understanding on others. We should feel free to try to help another see our point of view, but also know when to back off and listen as well. Then, if we continue to disagree, not to let that destroy our love for each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.