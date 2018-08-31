God often chooses unlikely candidates to carry out his work. There was Noah––a drunkard, Abraham and Sarah––an elderly couple, Moses––a stutterer, Rahab—a prostitute, David—an adulterer and murderer, Jonah–-a man who tried to run away and hide from God, Matthew––a tax collector, a little boy with five loaves and two fish, and Saul (who became Paul) who had been a persecutor of Christians.
This list sounds more like a bunch of losers and criminals than a group of people who might be God’s first choice to do His work. Try giving this list of misfits to a job recruiter and see how many would get hired to do the most important jobs of all time. Each of these people was a reluctant participant. Some of them were well aware of their shortcomings, and like some of us, wondered, “Why me lord?” There were probably many people better qualified than them. They and we wonder why God asks someone like those people or us to do his work? The logical answer is that He wouldn’t! Yet He did, and we ourselves are being asked to bring his message of salvation to the world. Most of us feel totally unqualified and inadequate, just as most of the people on the list did. Only God knows the real answer to why He picks the people He does. We can only speculate that He wants us to know that if He can work through people like that, He can also work through us. When God recruits someone to work for Him, he prepares them to do the job He assigns them to do. He gave Noah the ability to build the ark and gather the animals. He gave Moses the ability to lead the people of Israel out of Egypt. He gave each of them exactly the skills they needed to do the job He wanted them to do. He has promised to do the same for us. When God calls us, He equips, provides, and enables us. Philippians 2:13, “For it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure.” Hebrews 13:20-21 “May the God of peace…equip you with every good thing to do his will…”
